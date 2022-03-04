Powell and Rider host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (19-11, 11-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-18, 7-12 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (19-11, 11-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-18, 7-12 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Monmouth Hawks after Allen Powell scored 20 points in Rider’s 65-59 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 6-6 in home games. Rider is fifth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Hawks are 11-8 in MAAC play. Monmouth scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Monmouth won 60-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Shavar Reynolds led Monmouth with 17 points, and Mervin James led Rider with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimencio Vaughn is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Broncs. Powell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

George Papas is shooting 39% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

