Portugal replaces goalkeeper ahead of Turkey qualifier

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 6:19 AM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has called up Wolverhampton goalkeeper José Sá to replace Anthony Lopes for the World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Thursday.

The Portuguese soccer federation said Lopes has been ruled out because of an undisclosed injury.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos also had to replace Pepe with Tiago Djaló on Monday after the veteran defender tested positive for COVID-19.

Portugal hosts Turkey in Porto. The will play either Italy or North Macedonia in the final round of the qualifying playoffs if it advances.

It wasn’t yet clear if the 39-year-old Pepe would be able to play the second qualifier next week if Portugal advanced.

Santos also won’t be able to count on the injured Rúben Dias, the team’s other regular starting central defender.

Midfielder Rúben Neves is also unavailable because of an injury.

