Porto, Sporting settle debts to avoid Champions League ban

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Porto and Sporting Lisbon had the threat of a one-season Champions League ban for unpaid debts…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Porto and Sporting Lisbon had the threat of a one-season Champions League ban for unpaid debts lifted Friday by UEFA.

UEFA said the Portuguese clubs were among several who met their deadlines to settle so-called “overdue payables” or be excluded from European competitions in the next season they qualified.

Porto and Sporting are currently first and second in the Portuguese league and on track to get direct entry into the Champions League group stage next season.

The cases were handled by a UEFA-appointed financial monitoring panel which oversees revenue and spending by clubs which qualify to play in European competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.