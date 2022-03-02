Portland State visits Idaho following Anderson’s 32-point performance

Portland State Vikings (11-15, 9-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-20, 5-13 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Portland State Vikings (11-15, 9-9 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-20, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Portland State Vikings after Trevante Anderson scored 32 points in Idaho’s 98-94 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 7-6 on their home court. Idaho has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 9-9 against conference opponents. Portland State has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho won the last meeting 84-79 on Jan. 25. Mikey Dixon scored 27 points points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Vandals. Anderson is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Khalid Thomas is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 16.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.