Philadelphia blanks NYCFC 2-0 for 1st win at Yankee Stadium

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 3:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored first-half goals and Andre Blake made them stand up as the Philadelphia Union blanked the New York City FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Bedoya staked the Union (3-0-1) to a lead in the 12th minute with his second goal of the season. Julian Carranza assisted on the score.

Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal — his third of the season — in the 33rd minute.

Blake needed only two saves to preserve the shutout.

Philadelphia earned it first win at Yankee Stadium in its seventh regular-season visit.

Gazdag, Bedoya and Blake were among 11 Philadelphia players who missed the Union’s 2-1 home loss to NYCFC (1-2-1) in last season’s Eastern Conference Final because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

