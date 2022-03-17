PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Innisbrook Resort-Copperhead
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $7.8 Million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|First Round
Jhonattan Vegas 32-32_64
Sam Burns 33-31_64
Adam Hadwin 31-33_64
David Lipsky 32-32_64
Danny Lee 33-32_65
Scott Stallings 34-31_65
Richy Werenski 33-32_65
Davis Riley 34-31_65
Kramer Hickok 32-34_66
Doc Redman 33-33_66
Justin Thomas 36-30_66
Matthew NeSmith 34-33_67
Brice Garnett 35-32_67
Stewart Cink 35-32_67
Dustin Johnson 33-34_67
Brooks Koepka 33-34_67
Louis Oosthuizen 36-31_67
Matt Kuchar 35-32_67
Chez Reavie 35-32_67
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-32_67
Kevin Streelman 36-31_67
J.J. Spaun 35-32_67
Greyson Sigg 33-34_67
Blake Kennedy 35-32_67
Pat Perez 34-33_67
William McGirt 33-34_67
Gary Woodland 35-32_67
Xander Schauffele 34-33_67
Webb Simpson 36-31_67
Tommy Fleetwood 34-33_67
Brian Harman 33-34_67
Sahith Theegala 35-32_67
Cameron Tringale 34-34_68
Bubba Watson 33-35_68
Collin Morikawa 33-35_68
Wesley Bryan 35-33_68
Jimmy Walker 34-34_68
Luke Donald 37-31_68
Alex Noren 36-32_68
Austin Smotherman 34-34_68
Troy Merritt 35-33_68
Brian Stuard 36-32_68
Henrik Norlander 35-33_68
Wyndham Clark 36-32_68
Joel Dahmen 32-36_68
Andrew Landry 34-34_68
Robert Streb 35-33_68
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33_68
Paul Barjon 34-34_68
Kelly Kraft 34-35_69
Denny McCarthy 34-35_69
Sam Ryder 34-35_69
Jim Herman 37-32_69
Viktor Hovland 34-35_69
Tyler Duncan 34-35_69
Patton Kizzire 35-34_69
J.T. Poston 35-34_69
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-34_69
Aaron Wise 34-35_69
Martin Kaymer 34-35_69
Mito Pereira 35-34_69
Shane Lowry 35-34_69
Nick Taylor 35-34_69
Lee Hodges 39-30_69
Matt Wallace 34-35_69
Bernd Wiesberger 35-34_69
Joseph Bramlett 34-35_69
Luke Guthrie 37-32_69
Seung-Yul Noh 36-34_70
Hank Lebioda 37-33_70
Jason Day 37-33_70
Brendon Todd 33-37_70
Abraham Ancer 37-33_70
Danny Willett 35-35_70
Keegan Bradley 36-34_70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-34_70
Alex Smalley 34-36_70
Dylan Wu 36-34_70
Tommy Gainey 36-34_70
James Hahn 36-34_70
Mark Hensby 38-32_70
Kevin Kisner 37-33_70
Henrik Stenson 37-33_70
Adam Long 34-36_70
Harry Higgs 35-35_70
Brandon Hagy 35-35_70
Max McGreevy 35-35_70
Curtis Thompson 35-35_70
Jackson Suber 34-36_70
Peter Malnati 35-36_71
Roger Sloan 36-35_71
Jason Kokrak 36-35_71
Branden Grace 37-34_71
Ryan Brehm 35-36_71
C.T. Pan 38-33_71
Nate Lashley 34-37_71
Bill Haas 36-35_71
Mackenzie Hughes 38-33_71
Alex Fitzpatrick 35-36_71
John Huh 36-35_71
Carlos Ortiz 39-32_71
Russell Knox 36-35_71
Matthias Schwab 36-35_71
Greg Koch 35-36_71
Taylor Moore 36-35_71
Adam Svensson 37-34_71
Lanto Griffin 38-34_72
Martin Trainer 35-37_72
Adam Schenk 37-35_72
Kevin Yu 36-36_72
Brandon Wu 37-35_72
Hayden Buckley 37-35_72
Michael Thompson 40-32_72
Harold Varner III 39-33_72
Emiliano Grillo 38-34_72
Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72
Seth Reeves 37-35_72
Chesson Hadley 36-37_73
Sean O’Hair 37-36_73
Scott Piercy 36-37_73
Davis Love III 38-35_73
Zach Johnson 38-35_73
Jonas Blixt 36-37_73
Kyle Stanley 38-35_73
Graeme McDowell 38-35_73
Brian Gay 36-37_73
Martin Laird 36-37_73
Andrew Novak 37-36_73
Andrew Putnam 38-36_74
Austin Cook 38-36_74
Vince Whaley 37-37_74
Andrew McCain 39-35_74
Trey Mullinax 39-36_75
Callum Tarren 39-36_75
Chad Ramey 38-37_75
Sung Kang 40-35_75
Bronson Burgoon 39-37_76
Stephan Jaeger 39-37_76
Cameron Percy 38-38_76
Francesco Molinari 41-35_76
Charl Schwartzel 39-37_76
Kurt Kitayama 40-36_76
Charley Hoffman 40-37_77
Omar Uresti 42-36_78
