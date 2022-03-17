PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

Thursday At Innisbrook Resort-Copperhead Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $7.8 Million Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71 First Round Jhonattan Vegas 32-32_64 Sam…

Thursday At Innisbrook Resort-Copperhead Palm Harbor, Fla. Purse: $7.8 Million Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71 First Round

Jhonattan Vegas 32-32_64

Sam Burns 33-31_64

Adam Hadwin 31-33_64

David Lipsky 32-32_64

Danny Lee 33-32_65

Scott Stallings 34-31_65

Richy Werenski 33-32_65

Davis Riley 34-31_65

Kramer Hickok 32-34_66

Doc Redman 33-33_66

Justin Thomas 36-30_66

Matthew NeSmith 34-33_67

Brice Garnett 35-32_67

Stewart Cink 35-32_67

Dustin Johnson 33-34_67

Brooks Koepka 33-34_67

Louis Oosthuizen 36-31_67

Matt Kuchar 35-32_67

Chez Reavie 35-32_67

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-32_67

Kevin Streelman 36-31_67

J.J. Spaun 35-32_67

Greyson Sigg 33-34_67

Blake Kennedy 35-32_67

Pat Perez 34-33_67

William McGirt 33-34_67

Gary Woodland 35-32_67

Xander Schauffele 34-33_67

Webb Simpson 36-31_67

Tommy Fleetwood 34-33_67

Brian Harman 33-34_67

Sahith Theegala 35-32_67

Cameron Tringale 34-34_68

Bubba Watson 33-35_68

Collin Morikawa 33-35_68

Wesley Bryan 35-33_68

Jimmy Walker 34-34_68

Luke Donald 37-31_68

Alex Noren 36-32_68

Austin Smotherman 34-34_68

Troy Merritt 35-33_68

Brian Stuard 36-32_68

Henrik Norlander 35-33_68

Wyndham Clark 36-32_68

Joel Dahmen 32-36_68

Andrew Landry 34-34_68

Robert Streb 35-33_68

Tyrrell Hatton 35-33_68

Paul Barjon 34-34_68

Kelly Kraft 34-35_69

Denny McCarthy 34-35_69

Sam Ryder 34-35_69

Jim Herman 37-32_69

Viktor Hovland 34-35_69

Tyler Duncan 34-35_69

Patton Kizzire 35-34_69

J.T. Poston 35-34_69

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-34_69

Aaron Wise 34-35_69

Martin Kaymer 34-35_69

Mito Pereira 35-34_69

Shane Lowry 35-34_69

Nick Taylor 35-34_69

Lee Hodges 39-30_69

Matt Wallace 34-35_69

Bernd Wiesberger 35-34_69

Joseph Bramlett 34-35_69

Luke Guthrie 37-32_69

Seung-Yul Noh 36-34_70

Hank Lebioda 37-33_70

Jason Day 37-33_70

Brendon Todd 33-37_70

Abraham Ancer 37-33_70

Danny Willett 35-35_70

Keegan Bradley 36-34_70

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-34_70

Alex Smalley 34-36_70

Dylan Wu 36-34_70

Tommy Gainey 36-34_70

James Hahn 36-34_70

Mark Hensby 38-32_70

Kevin Kisner 37-33_70

Henrik Stenson 37-33_70

Adam Long 34-36_70

Harry Higgs 35-35_70

Brandon Hagy 35-35_70

Max McGreevy 35-35_70

Curtis Thompson 35-35_70

Jackson Suber 34-36_70

Peter Malnati 35-36_71

Roger Sloan 36-35_71

Jason Kokrak 36-35_71

Branden Grace 37-34_71

Ryan Brehm 35-36_71

C.T. Pan 38-33_71

Nate Lashley 34-37_71

Bill Haas 36-35_71

Mackenzie Hughes 38-33_71

Alex Fitzpatrick 35-36_71

John Huh 36-35_71

Carlos Ortiz 39-32_71

Russell Knox 36-35_71

Matthias Schwab 36-35_71

Greg Koch 35-36_71

Taylor Moore 36-35_71

Adam Svensson 37-34_71

Lanto Griffin 38-34_72

Martin Trainer 35-37_72

Adam Schenk 37-35_72

Kevin Yu 36-36_72

Brandon Wu 37-35_72

Hayden Buckley 37-35_72

Michael Thompson 40-32_72

Harold Varner III 39-33_72

Emiliano Grillo 38-34_72

Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72

Seth Reeves 37-35_72

Chesson Hadley 36-37_73

Sean O’Hair 37-36_73

Scott Piercy 36-37_73

Davis Love III 38-35_73

Zach Johnson 38-35_73

Jonas Blixt 36-37_73

Kyle Stanley 38-35_73

Graeme McDowell 38-35_73

Brian Gay 36-37_73

Martin Laird 36-37_73

Andrew Novak 37-36_73

Andrew Putnam 38-36_74

Austin Cook 38-36_74

Vince Whaley 37-37_74

Andrew McCain 39-35_74

Trey Mullinax 39-36_75

Callum Tarren 39-36_75

Chad Ramey 38-37_75

Sung Kang 40-35_75

Bronson Burgoon 39-37_76

Stephan Jaeger 39-37_76

Cameron Percy 38-38_76

Francesco Molinari 41-35_76

Charl Schwartzel 39-37_76

Kurt Kitayama 40-36_76

Charley Hoffman 40-37_77

Omar Uresti 42-36_78

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.