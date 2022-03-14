RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022

Monday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Final Round
Individual FedEx Cup points in parentheses

Cameron Smith (600), $3,600,000 69-71-69-66_275

Anirban Lahiri (330), $2,180,000 67-73-67-69_276

Paul Casey (210), $1,380,000 70-69-69-69_277

Kevin Kisner (150), $980,000 68-74-68-68_278

Keegan Bradley (120), $820,000 72-71-68-68_279

Harold Varner III (101), $675,000 69-69-72-70_280

Russell Knox (101), $675,000 71-71-68-70_280

Doug Ghim (101), $675,000 70-70-68-72_280

Sepp Straka (80), $525,000 69-74-71-67_281

Adam Hadwin (80), $525,000 72-72-70-67_281

Viktor Hovland (80), $525,000 71-73-68-69_281

Dustin Johnson (80), $525,000 69-73-76-63_281

Russell Henley (57), $327,222 69-73-72-68_282

Taylor Pendrith (57), $327,222 68-71-74-69_282

Keith Mitchell (57), $327,222 67-72-74-69_282

Erik van Rooyen (57), $327,222 71-67-74-70_282

Daniel Berger (57), $327,222 67-75-70-70_282

Max Homa (57), $327,222 72-73-71-66_282

Tyrrell Hatton (57), $327,222 70-73-69-70_282

Brendan Steele (57), $327,222 73-69-69-71_282

Shane Lowry (57), $327,222 73-70-67-72_282

Joaquin Niemann (43), $201,000 67-73-73-70_283

Patton Kizzire (43), $201,000 68-76-72-67_283

Tommy Fleetwood (43), $201,000 66-73-72-72_283

Kevin Streelman (43), $201,000 73-71-66-73_283

Corey Conners (33), $143,000 70-69-75-70_284

Doc Redman (33), $143,000 71-70-72-71_284

Sergio Garcia (33), $143,000 71-71-71-71_284

Alex Noren (33), $143,000 69-75-71-69_284

Patrick Reed (33), $143,000 73-70-68-73_284

Will Zalatoris (33), $143,000 69-71-70-74_284

Sam Burns (33), $143,000 68-69-71-76_284

Abraham Ancer (22), $100,111 68-71-74-72_285

Ian Poulter (22), $100,111 73-70-71-71_285

Justin Thomas (22), $100,111 72-69-72-72_285

Seamus Power (22), $100,111 71-71-73-70_285

Joel Dahmen (22), $100,111 70-71-71-73_285

Pat Perez (22), $100,111 70-72-75-68_285

Tom Hoge (22), $100,111 66-71-72-76_285

Rory McIlroy (22), $100,111 73-73-73-66_285

Sebastián Muñoz (22), $100,111 70-73-65-77_285

Kramer Hickok (14), $73,000 67-75-71-73_286

Scott Stallings (14), $73,000 71-75-65-75_286

Francesco Molinari (14), $73,000 70-73-69-74_286

Louis Oosthuizen (14), $73,000 69-72-69-76_286

Troy Merritt (11), $57,700 74-71-71-71_287

Maverick McNealy (11), $57,700 70-76-70-71_287

Adam Long (11), $57,700 71-71-75-70_287

Peter Malnati (11), $57,700 70-75-72-70_287

Brice Garnett (9), $50,200 67-76-74-71_288

Dylan Frittelli (9), $50,200 73-72-73-70_288

Aaron Wise (9), $50,200 71-74-74-69_288

Jason Kokrak (8), $47,800 72-72-71-74_289

Branden Grace (8), $47,800 71-72-73-73_289

Jimmy Walker (6), $46,200 70-73-71-76_290

Sungjae Im (6), $46,200 72-72-70-76_290

Jon Rahm (6), $46,200 69-72-72-77_290

Scottie Scheffler (6), $46,200 70-76-68-76_290

K.H. Lee (6), $46,200 70-73-76-71_290

Sam Ryder (5), $44,600 69-74-73-75_291

Michael Thompson (5), $44,600 72-73-74-72_291

Denny McCarthy (5), $44,600 70-76-73-72_291

Hank Lebioda (5), $43,400 72-70-72-78_292

Chesson Hadley (5), $43,400 70-74-71-77_292

Brian Harman (5), $43,400 68-74-75-75_292

Hayden Buckley (4), $42,400 72-71-76-74_293

Nick Watney (4), $42,400 75-71-75-72_293

Lucas Herbert (4), $41,600 70-74-75-76_295

Bubba Watson (4), $41,600 73-68-78-76_295

Lee Hodges (3), $41,000 72-74-75-76_297

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

