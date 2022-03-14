RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Pregnant women, her baby, killed in bombing of maternity ward | How to help
PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 7:16 PM

Monday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Final Round
Individual FedEx Cup points in parentheses

Cameron Smith (600), $3,600,000 69-71-69-66_275  -13

Anirban Lahiri (330), $2,180,000 67-73-67-69_276  -12

Paul Casey (210), $1,380,000 70-69-69-69_277  -11

Kevin Kisner (150), $980,000 68-74-68-68_278  -10

Keegan Bradley (120), $820,000 72-71-68-68_279   -9

Harold Varner III (101), $675,000 69-69-72-70_280   -8

Russell Knox (101), $675,000 71-71-68-70_280   -8

Doug Ghim (101), $675,000 70-70-68-72_280   -8

Sepp Straka (80), $525,000 69-74-71-67_281   -7

Adam Hadwin (80), $525,000 72-72-70-67_281   -7

Viktor Hovland (80), $525,000 71-73-68-69_281   -7

Dustin Johnson (80), $525,000 69-73-76-63_281   -7

Russell Henley (57), $327,222 69-73-72-68_282   -6

Taylor Pendrith (57), $327,222 68-71-74-69_282   -6

Keith Mitchell (57), $327,222 67-72-74-69_282   -6

Erik van Rooyen (57), $327,222 71-67-74-70_282   -6

Daniel Berger (57), $327,222 67-75-70-70_282   -6

Max Homa (57), $327,222 72-73-71-66_282   -6

Tyrrell Hatton (57), $327,222 70-73-69-70_282   -6

Brendan Steele (57), $327,222 73-69-69-71_282   -6

Shane Lowry (57), $327,222 73-70-67-72_282   -6

Joaquin Niemann (43), $201,000 67-73-73-70_283   -5

Patton Kizzire (43), $201,000 68-76-72-67_283   -5

Tommy Fleetwood (43), $201,000 66-73-72-72_283   -5

Kevin Streelman (43), $201,000 73-71-66-73_283   -5

Corey Conners (33), $143,000 70-69-75-70_284   -4

Doc Redman (33), $143,000 71-70-72-71_284   -4

Sergio Garcia (33), $143,000 71-71-71-71_284   -4

Alex Noren (33), $143,000 69-75-71-69_284   -4

Patrick Reed (33), $143,000 73-70-68-73_284   -4

Will Zalatoris (33), $143,000 69-71-70-74_284   -4

Sam Burns (33), $143,000 68-69-71-76_284   -4

Abraham Ancer (22), $100,111 68-71-74-72_285   -3

Ian Poulter (22), $100,111 73-70-71-71_285   -3

Justin Thomas (22), $100,111 72-69-72-72_285   -3

Seamus Power (22), $100,111 71-71-73-70_285   -3

Joel Dahmen (22), $100,111 70-71-71-73_285   -3

Pat Perez (22), $100,111 70-72-75-68_285   -3

Tom Hoge (22), $100,111 66-71-72-76_285   -3

Rory McIlroy (22), $100,111 73-73-73-66_285   -3

Sebastián Muñoz (22), $100,111 70-73-65-77_285   -3

Kramer Hickok (14), $73,000 67-75-71-73_286   -2

Scott Stallings (14), $73,000 71-75-65-75_286   -2

Francesco Molinari (14), $73,000 70-73-69-74_286   -2

Louis Oosthuizen (14), $73,000 69-72-69-76_286   -2

Troy Merritt (11), $57,700 74-71-71-71_287   -1

Maverick McNealy (11), $57,700 70-76-70-71_287   -1

Adam Long (11), $57,700 71-71-75-70_287   -1

Peter Malnati (11), $57,700 70-75-72-70_287   -1

Brice Garnett (9), $50,200 67-76-74-71_288    E

Dylan Frittelli (9), $50,200 73-72-73-70_288    E

Aaron Wise (9), $50,200 71-74-74-69_288    E

Jason Kokrak (8), $47,800 72-72-71-74_289   +1

Branden Grace (8), $47,800 71-72-73-73_289   +1

Jimmy Walker (6), $46,200 70-73-71-76_290   +2

Sungjae Im (6), $46,200 72-72-70-76_290   +2

Jon Rahm (6), $46,200 69-72-72-77_290   +2

Scottie Scheffler (6), $46,200 70-76-68-76_290   +2

K.H. Lee (6), $46,200 70-73-76-71_290   +2

Sam Ryder (5), $44,600 69-74-73-75_291   +3

Michael Thompson (5), $44,600 72-73-74-72_291   +3

Denny McCarthy (5), $44,600 70-76-73-72_291   +3

Hank Lebioda (5), $43,400 72-70-72-78_292   +4

Chesson Hadley (5), $43,400 70-74-71-77_292   +4

Brian Harman (5), $43,400 68-74-75-75_292   +4

Hayden Buckley (4), $42,400 72-71-76-74_293   +5

Nick Watney (4), $42,400 75-71-75-72_293   +5

Lucas Herbert (4), $41,600 70-74-75-76_295   +7

Bubba Watson (4), $41,600 73-68-78-76_295   +7

Lee Hodges (3), $41,000 72-74-75-76_297   +9

