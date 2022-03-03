CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 8:05 PM

Thursday
At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $12 Million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
First Round

Rory McIlroy 33-32_65

Beau Hossler 34-33_67

J.J. Spaun 34-33_67

Billy Horschel 34-33_67

Graeme McDowell 34-34_68

Sungjae Im 35-33_68

Will Zalatoris 36-32_68

Adam Scott 34-34_68

Charles Howell III 34-34_68

Ian Poulter 33-35_68

Adam Long 35-34_69

Talor Gooch 35-34_69

Si Woo Kim 34-35_69

Max Homa 35-34_69

Chris Kirk 36-33_69

Aaron Wise 37-32_69

Hayden Buckley 35-34_69

Viktor Hovland 35-34_69

Tyrrell Hatton 35-34_69

Patton Kizzire 34-35_69

Brendan Steele 35-35_70

Cameron Young 37-33_70

Lee Westwood 35-35_70

K.H. Lee 35-35_70

Gary Woodland 36-34_70

Nick Taylor 36-34_70

Scottie Scheffler 34-36_70

Rickie Fowler 36-34_70

Stephan Jaeger 36-34_70

Russell Henley 32-38_70

Davis Riley 38-32_70

Adam Schenk 36-34_70

Lee Hodges 36-34_70

Matt Jones 34-36_70

Lanto Griffin 37-33_70

Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70

Marc Leishman 35-35_70

Cameron Champ 35-35_70

Henrik Norlander 34-36_70

Adam Svensson 33-37_70

Keegan Bradley 36-35_71

Doug Ghim 38-33_71

Taylor Pendrith 37-34_71

Branden Grace 37-34_71

Pat Perez 35-36_71

Troy Merritt 35-36_71

Taylor Moore 36-35_71

Greyson Sigg 36-35_71

Paul Casey 34-37_71

David Lipsky 32-39_71

Chez Reavie 37-35_72

Keith Mitchell 37-35_72

Zach Johnson 36-36_72

Sebastián Muñoz 35-37_72

Patrick Rodgers 35-37_72

Vince Whaley 38-34_72

Martin Laird 35-37_72

Corey Conners 37-35_72

Matthew Wolff 35-37_72

Patrick Reed 34-38_72

Sam Burns 38-34_72

Jon Rahm 38-34_72

Matt Fitzpatrick 38-35_73

Denny McCarthy 38-35_73

Lucas Herbert 36-37_73

Kevin Tway 37-36_73

Hideki Matsuyama 37-36_73

Henrik Stenson 36-37_73

Sahith Theegala 38-35_73

Padraig Harrington 37-36_73

Sam Ryder 37-36_73

Anirban Lahiri 35-38_73

Danny Lee 38-35_73

Maverick McNealy 37-36_73

Brandt Snedeker 39-34_73

Danny Willett 39-34_73

Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73

Jason Kokrak 37-36_73

Brendon Todd 36-37_73

Alex Smalley 37-36_73

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-35_73

Davis Thompson 38-35_73

Nick Watney 38-36_74

Aaron Rai 38-36_74

Sean O’Hair 38-36_74

Jonathan Byrd 38-36_74

Thomas Pieters 37-37_74

Justin Rose 39-35_74

Luke List 36-38_74

Sam Bennett 37-37_74

Tommy Fleetwood 36-38_74

Lucas Glover 40-34_74

Andrew Putnam 38-36_74

Takumi Kanaya 39-35_74

John Pak 38-36_74

Cam Davis 35-40_75

Kevin Kisner 40-35_75

Greg Koch 37-38_75

Peter Malnati 37-38_75

Kevin Streelman 39-36_75

Sergio Garcia 40-35_75

Nicolai Hojgaard 37-38_75

Min Woo Lee 40-35_75

Matt Wallace 39-37_76

Scott Stallings 38-38_76

Sepp Straka 39-37_76

Paul Barjon 39-37_76

Scott Piercy 36-40_76

Trey Mullinax 39-38_77

Charl Schwartzel 42-35_77

Hudson Swafford 39-38_77

Carlos Ortiz 38-39_77

Rory Sabbatini 38-39_77

Michael Thompson 36-41_77

Cameron Tringale 42-36_78

Garrick Higgo 40-38_78

Tom Hoge 43-35_78

James Piot 42-36_78

Seamus Power 41-39_80

Kevin Na 42-39_81

