PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Sunday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $12 Million Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72_283

Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69_284

Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74_284

Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75_284

Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73_285

Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72_285

Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68_286

Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77_286

Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71_287

Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73_287

Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72_288

Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74_288

Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72_289

Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75_289

Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76_289

Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76_289

Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74_290

Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74_290

Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74_290

Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70_291

Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75_291

Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74_291

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75_291

Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76_291

Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76_291

David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72_292

Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72_292

Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74_292

Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74_292

Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74_292

Sebastián Muñoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75_292

Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74_293

Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74_293

Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74_293

Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76_293

Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77_293

Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78_293

Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73_294

Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73_294

Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74_294

Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79_294

Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73_295

Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73_295

Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73_295

Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73_295

Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75_295

Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76_295

Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77_295

K.H. Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77_295

Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77_295

Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78_295

John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74_296

Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75_296

Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296

Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296

Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77_296

Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78_296

J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79_296

Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80_296

Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78_297

Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74_298

Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74_298

Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76_298

Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76_298

Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78_298

Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79_298

Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79_298

Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73_299

Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74_299

Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78_299

Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79_299

Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83_301

Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79_302

Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81_304

Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82_304

Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87_304

Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83_307

