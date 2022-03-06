PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $12 Million
|Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
|Final Round
Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72_283 -5
Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69_284 -4
Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74_284 -4
Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75_284 -4
Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73_285 -3
Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72_285 -3
Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68_286 -2
Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77_286 -2
Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71_287 -1
Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73_287 -1
Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72_288 E
Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74_288 E
Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72_289 +1
Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75_289 +1
Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76_289 +1
Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76_289 +1
Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74_290 +2
Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74_290 +2
Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74_290 +2
Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70_291 +3
Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75_291 +3
Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74_291 +3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75_291 +3
Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76_291 +3
Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76_291 +3
David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72_292 +4
Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72_292 +4
Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74_292 +4
Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74_292 +4
Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74_292 +4
Sebastián Muñoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75_292 +4
Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74_293 +5
Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74_293 +5
Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74_293 +5
Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76_293 +5
Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77_293 +5
Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78_293 +5
Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73_294 +6
Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73_294 +6
Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74_294 +6
Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79_294 +6
Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73_295 +7
Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73_295 +7
Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73_295 +7
Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73_295 +7
Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75_295 +7
Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76_295 +7
Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77_295 +7
K.H. Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77_295 +7
Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77_295 +7
Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78_295 +7
John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74_296 +8
Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75_296 +8
Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296 +8
Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296 +8
Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77_296 +8
Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78_296 +8
J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79_296 +8
Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80_296 +8
Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78_297 +9
Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74_298 +10
Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74_298 +10
Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76_298 +10
Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76_298 +10
Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78_298 +10
Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79_298 +10
Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79_298 +10
Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73_299 +11
Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74_299 +11
Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78_299 +11
Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79_299 +11
Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83_301 +13
Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79_302 +14
Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81_304 +16
Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82_304 +16
Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87_304 +16
Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83_307 +19
