PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $12 Million Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (550), $2,160,000 70-73-68-72_283 -5

Tyrrell Hatton (218), $908,000 69-68-78-69_284 -4

Viktor Hovland (218), $908,000 69-66-75-74_284 -4

Billy Horschel (218), $908,000 67-71-71-75_284 -4

Gary Woodland (110), $463,500 70-72-70-73_285 -3

Chris Kirk (110), $463,500 69-76-68-72_285 -3

Lucas Herbert (92), $390,000 73-71-74-68_286 -2

Talor Gooch (92), $390,000 69-68-72-77_286 -2

Sam Burns (81), $339,000 72-69-75-71_287 -1

Matt Fitzpatrick (81), $339,000 73-71-70-73_287 -1

Keegan Bradley (71), $291,000 71-75-70-72_288 E

Corey Conners (71), $291,000 72-73-69-74_288 E

Cameron Young (61), $228,000 70-71-76-72_289 +1

Russell Henley (61), $228,000 70-72-72-75_289 +1

Graeme McDowell (61), $228,000 68-76-69-76_289 +1

Rory McIlroy (61), $228,000 65-72-76-76_289 +1

Jon Rahm (53), $183,000 72-70-74-74_290 +2

Aaron Wise (53), $183,000 69-73-74-74_290 +2

Max Homa (53), $183,000 69-74-73-74_290 +2

Hideki Matsuyama (45), $131,400 73-72-76-70_291 +3

Beau Hossler (45), $131,400 67-74-75-75_291 +3

Tommy Fleetwood (45), $131,400 74-73-70-74_291 +3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45), $131,400 73-74-69-75_291 +3

Sungjae Im (45), $131,400 68-77-70-76_291 +3

Nick Watney (45), $131,400 74-72-69-76_291 +3

David Lipsky (34), $87,600 71-71-78-72_292 +4

Brendan Steele (34), $87,600 70-73-77-72_292 +4

Adam Scott (34), $87,600 68-76-74-74_292 +4

Si Woo Kim (34), $87,600 69-76-73-74_292 +4

Jason Kokrak (34), $87,600 73-74-71-74_292 +4

Sebastián Muñoz (34), $87,600 72-74-71-75_292 +4

Adam Long (25), $67,000 69-78-72-74_293 +5

Thomas Pieters (0), $67,000 74-73-72-74_293 +5

Nick Taylor (25), $67,000 70-77-72-74_293 +5

Patton Kizzire (25), $67,000 69-72-76-76_293 +5

Tom Hoge (25), $67,000 78-69-69-77_293 +5

Charles Howell III (25), $67,000 68-73-74-78_293 +5

Alex Smalley (19), $53,400 73-71-77-73_294 +6

Patrick Rodgers (19), $53,400 72-75-74-73_294 +6

Sergio Garcia (19), $53,400 75-70-75-74_294 +6

Will Zalatoris (19), $53,400 68-77-70-79_294 +6

Dylan Frittelli (12), $37,464 70-76-76-73_295 +7

Padraig Harrington (12), $37,464 73-74-75-73_295 +7

Pat Perez (12), $37,464 71-75-76-73_295 +7

Zach Johnson (12), $37,464 72-75-75-73_295 +7

Adam Schenk (12), $37,464 70-74-76-75_295 +7

Davis Thompson (0), $37,464 73-71-75-76_295 +7

Ian Poulter (12), $37,464 68-75-75-77_295 +7

K.H. Lee (12), $37,464 70-76-72-77_295 +7

Taylor Moore (12), $37,464 71-75-72-77_295 +7

Taylor Pendrith (12), $37,464 71-72-74-78_295 +7

John Pak (0), $28,170 74-73-75-74_296 +8

Matt Jones (7), $28,170 70-75-76-75_296 +8

Lanto Griffin (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296 +8

Rickie Fowler (7), $28,170 70-73-76-77_296 +8

Danny Willett (7), $28,170 73-71-75-77_296 +8

Stephan Jaeger (7), $28,170 70-73-75-78_296 +8

J.J. Spaun (7), $28,170 67-75-75-79_296 +8

Martin Laird (7), $28,170 72-69-75-80_296 +8

Brendon Todd (6), $27,000 73-72-74-78_297 +9

Keith Mitchell (5), $26,040 72-74-78-74_298 +10

Danny Lee (5), $26,040 73-74-77-74_298 +10

Sam Ryder (5), $26,040 73-72-77-76_298 +10

Matthew Wolff (5), $26,040 72-73-77-76_298 +10

Denny McCarthy (5), $26,040 73-74-73-78_298 +10

Vince Whaley (5), $26,040 72-75-72-79_298 +10

Cameron Champ (5), $26,040 70-75-74-79_298 +10

Hayden Buckley (4), $24,720 69-73-84-73_299 +11

Greyson Sigg (4), $24,720 71-75-79-74_299 +11

Marc Leishman (4), $24,720 70-73-78-78_299 +11

Lee Westwood (4), $24,720 70-74-76-79_299 +11

Paul Casey (3), $24,120 71-70-77-83_301 +13

Maverick McNealy (3), $23,880 73-74-76-79_302 +14

Lucas Glover (3), $23,400 74-72-77-81_304 +16

Anirban Lahiri (3), $23,400 73-73-76-82_304 +16

Troy Merritt (3), $23,400 71-72-74-87_304 +16

Chez Reavie (3), $22,920 72-75-77-83_307 +19

