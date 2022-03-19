RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Penn State wins NCAA wrestling team title before finals

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 6:27 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Penn State secured its ninth team title in 11 years at the NCAA championships on Saturday, hours before the Nittany Lions sent five wrestlers to the finals.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet wrapped up the Nittany Lions’ 10th title with a 6-1 decision over Mason Parris of Michigan in the consolation semifinals.

Penn State headed into the finals Saturday night with 111.5 points. Michigan was second with 90 points and 2021 champion Iowa had 73.

The Nittany Lions’ five finalists are Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nic Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174, Aaron Brooks at 184 and Max Dean at 197. All but Dean are returning champions.

The Nittany Lions won four straight titles from 2011-14 and again from 2016-19.

