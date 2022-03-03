CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Patty Tavatanakit takes 1-stroke lead at Singapore LPGA

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 3:13 AM

SINGAPORE (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, a tournament which includes nine of the top 10-ranked players in women’s golf.

Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second and was tied for lead before bogeying her final hole. She’s in second place with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.

World top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.

Jin Young Ko was playing her first tournament in three months. Ahead of the tournament, Ko said she thought the break wasn’t quite long enough.

“It was pretty short to me,” Ko said. “And I’m back to Korea, and I spent time with my family and friends and my dog as well. And I watch Netflix in my bed with potato chips.”

