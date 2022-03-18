RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Part of Ukraine-US ticket revenue in BJK Cup to relief fund

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 11:42 AM

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A portion of ticket revenue from the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and the United States next month will go to a relief fund to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday it will donate 10% of ticket revenue, and local sponsors also will make contributions.

The best-of-five-match series will be held April 15-16 on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina. The winning country will advance to the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The U.S. roster includes 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Top 20 player Jessica Pegula, Shelby Rogers and Desirae Krawczyk.

Ukraine’s players are Elina Svitolina — a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist who has been ranked as high as No. 3 — Marta Kostyuk, Katarina Zavatska, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.

Stacey Allaster, the USTA’s chief executive for professional tennis, said the event will be used “to continue advocating for peace, along with providing aid and support for the people of Ukraine.”

