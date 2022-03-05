CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Palace extends unbeaten away streak with 2-0 win vs Wolves

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 12:37 PM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten away run in 2022 to five games with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is the first time since June 2020 that the Eagles have claimed consecutive league wins away from Selhurst Park, having beaten Watford 4-1 in their previous road trip.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring at Molineux from close range in the 19th minute with his second goal in three games after Palace started brightly.

Its lead was doubled through Wilfried Zaha’s 34th-minute penalty, after Max Kilman was penalized for bringing Jeffrey Schlupp down, and the visitors held firm to move up to 10th place, seven points behind Wolves in eighth.

It was Zaha’s third goal in three games.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage introduced striker Raul Jimenez early in the second half after leaving the Mexican on the bench for the second consecutive fixture.

Jimenez, who remains without a goal now in four games, failed to make the impact he would have liked as Palace remained defensively solid.

