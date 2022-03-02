Oregon visits Washington following Brown’s 20-point game

Oregon Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts…

Oregon Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Oregon Ducks after Terrell Brown scored 20 points in Washington’s 77-66 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies have gone 10-6 in home games. Washington is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 67.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Ducks are 11-7 in Pac-12 play. Oregon ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 3.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Oregon won the last meeting 84-56 on Jan. 24. Will Richardson scored 21 points to help lead the Ducks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Huskies. PJ Fuller is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Richardson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.