RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
Home » Sports » Opoku, Tajouri-Shradi spark LAFC…

Opoku, Tajouri-Shradi spark LAFC to 2-0 win over Inter Miami

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kwadwo Opoku scored late in the first half and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added an insurance goal in the second half to propel Los Angeles FC to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami FC in MLS play on Saturday.

Neither team managed a shot on goal in the first 40 minutes of a match played in gale-force winds and pouring rain. Opoku’s goal came in the 45th minute and two minutes later Miami’s Brek Shea drew a red card to thoroughly swing momentum in L.A.’s favor.

Tajouri-Shradi capped the scoring with a goal in the 82nd minute.

LAFC (2-0-1) has yet to lose under new manager Steve Cherundolo.

Miami (0-2-1) outshot LAFC 8-5 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved all four shots he faced for LAFC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up