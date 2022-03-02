Okoro leads Saint Louis against Rhode Island after 23-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (19-10, 10-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 5-10 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (19-10, 10-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 5-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Rhode Island Rams after Francis Okoro scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 68-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 10-4 at home. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 1.7.

The Billikens are 10-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams and Billikens face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.9 points for the Billikens. Okoro is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.