Oakland visits Wright State after Basile’s 20-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (20-11, 12-7 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (18-13, 15-7 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Grant Basile scored 20 points in Wright State’s 71-61 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 11-3 at home. Wright State is second in the Horizon with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by AJ Braun averaging 0.9.

The Golden Grizzlies are 12-7 against conference opponents. Oakland has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Wright State won 78-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Basile led Wright State with 26 points, and Jalen Moore led Oakland with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Jamal Cain is averaging 20 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Micah Parrish is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.