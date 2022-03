NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round GP W D L GF GA Pts East North Carolina Courage 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Washington Spirit 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Orlando Pride 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC…

All Times Eastern Preliminary Round

GP W D L GF GA Pts

East

North Carolina Courage 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Washington Spirit 2 0 2 0 1 1 2

Orlando Pride 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Central

Chicago Red Stars 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Houstan Dash 2 1 0 1 4 5 3

Kansas City Current 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Racing Louisville 2 0 1 1 1 1 1

West

Angel City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

OL Reign 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Portland Thorns 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

San Diego Wave 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Friday, March 18

Racing Louisville FC 1, Kansas City Current 1

OL Reign 1, Portland Thorns FC 1

Saturday, March 19

Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 0

North Carolina Courage 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0

Angel City FC 1, San Diego Wave FC 1

Sunday, March 20

Chicago Red Stars 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston Dash 3, Racing Louisville FC 2

Washington Spirit 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Angel City FC vs. OL Reign, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 7 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 1 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Semi-Final 1

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Wednesday, May 4 Semi-Final 2

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

Saturday, May 7 Championship

TBD vs. TBD, TBD

