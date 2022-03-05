Northern Iowa Panthers play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on 5-game win streak

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (19-10, 14-4 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (19-10, 14-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Loyola Chicago.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 at home. Northern Iowa ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Drew Daniel shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Ramblers are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the MVC with 15.3 assists. Braden Norris paces the Ramblers with 4.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Northern Iowa won the last meeting 102-96 on Feb. 26. AJ Green scored 32 to help lead Northern Iowa to the victory, and Lucas Williamson scored 29 points for Loyola Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19 points for the Panthers. Trae Berhow is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Norris is averaging 10 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Williamson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 90.6 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, nine steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

