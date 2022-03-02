Northern Arizona takes on Eastern Washington, looks to halt 5-game skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-20, 5-13 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona is looking to stop its five-game skid with a win over Eastern Washington.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 5-13 in conference games. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Washington won 78-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Linton Acliese led Eastern Washington with 30 points, and Keith Haymon led Northern Arizona with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.6 points. Acliese is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Towt is averaging 8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

