North Dakota State plays Denver in Summit Tournament

Denver Pioneers (11-20, 7-11 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (21-9, 13-5 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison face the Denver Pioneers in the Summit Tournament.

The Bison are 12-3 in home games. North Dakota State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 7-11 against Summit opponents. Denver averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Dakota State won 73-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Rocky Kreuser led North Dakota State with 23 points, and Coban Porter led Denver with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreuser is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.8 points and eight rebounds. Sam Griesel is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Porter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. KJ Hunt Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

