Norfolk State takes on Howard following Bankston’s 21-point showing

Howard Bison (16-11, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-6, 11-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (16-11, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-6, 11-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Howard Bison after Kris Bankston scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 75-46 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Spartans are 11-0 on their home court. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Joe Bryant Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Bison have gone 9-4 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Norfolk State won the last meeting 77-74 on Jan. 15. Bryant scored 24 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kyle Foster is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bison. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

