No. 7 Kentucky visits No. 14 Arkansas after Notae’s 30-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas faces the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats after JD Notae scored 30 points in Arkansas’ 75-73 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 16-1 in home games. Arkansas is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in SEC play. Kentucky has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Arkansas won the last meeting 75-73 on Feb. 26. Notae scored 30 points points to help lead the Razorbacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Williams is averaging 10.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Notae is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.9 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wildcats. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

