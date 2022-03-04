CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » No. 7 Kentucky faces…

No. 7 Kentucky faces Florida, looks for 25th victory of season

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kentucky will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Wildcats face the Florida Gators.

The Gators are 12-4 in home games. Florida has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 80.4 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season in SEC play. Kentucky won the last meeting 78-57 on Feb. 12. Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 16.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kellan Grady averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is averaging 12.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up