No. 22 Murray State plays Morehead State, looks for 70th win of season

Morehead State Eagles (22-10, 13-5 OVC) vs. Murray State Racers (29-2, 18-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (22-10, 13-5 OVC) vs. Murray State Racers (29-2, 18-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Murray State will try to earn its 30th victory this season when the Racers play the Morehead State Eagles.

The Racers have gone 15-0 at home. Murray State is the OVC leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by K.J. Williams averaging 8.5.

The Eagles are 13-5 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Murray State won 57-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Williams led Murray State with 21 points, and Johni Broome led Morehead State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Tray Hollowell is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.4 points. Broome is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.