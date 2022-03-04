No. 2 Arizona hosts Cal after Mathurin’s 24-point outing

California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona hosts the California Golden Bears after Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points in Arizona’s 81-69 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Wildcats have gone 16-0 at home. Arizona averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 5-14 in Pac-12 play. Cal is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Arizona won the last meeting 96-71 on Jan. 23. Christian Koloko scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 10 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 52.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

