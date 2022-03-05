No. 14 Houston takes on Memphis after White’s 26-point game

Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston faces the Memphis Tigers after Fabian White Jr. scored 26 points in Houston’s 84-46 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. Memphis is eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 15-2 in AAC play. Houston averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Memphis won the last meeting 69-59 on Feb. 12. Landers Nolley II scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Lomax is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Duren is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. White is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

