No. 14 Houston hosts Temple following White’s 28-point performance

Temple Owls (16-10, 9-6 AAC) at Houston Cougars (25-5, 14-2 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston hosts the Temple Owls after Fabian White Jr. scored 28 points in Houston’s 71-53 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 in home games. Houston is third in the AAC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Owls have gone 9-6 against AAC opponents. Temple is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in AAC play. Houston won the last matchup 66-61 on Jan. 2. White scored 15 points points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. White is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jahlil White is averaging 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.