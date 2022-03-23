NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause

The Vegas Golden Knights’ trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks was voided by the NHL on Wednesday because…

The Vegas Golden Knights’ trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks was voided by the NHL on Wednesday because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

The league scrapped the deal, saying Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade.

“The Vegas Golden Knights recognize the league’s decision and welcome Evgenii back to our club,” the team said in a statement.

Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim for injured defenseman John Moore and the contract of center Ryan Kesler. The goal was to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alec Martinez off long-term injured reserve.

It was not immediately clear why NHL Central Registry approved the deal when it was filed prior to the trade deadline Monday. Dadonov filed his 10-team no-trade list to the Senators in late June 2021 prior to them sending him to the Golden Knights the following month.

“We respect and accept the decision made today by the NHL with regard to our trade with Vegas on Monday,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “Evgenii Dadonov is a player we thought could help our team this year and beyond.”

Verbeek added his team will move forward and welcome Moore to the organization once he’s healthy and ready to return. Anaheim acquired Moore on Saturday in the trade that sent defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the Boston Bruins.

Dadonov, who has 15 goals and 12 assists in 62 games with Vegas, counts $5 million against the cap this season and next. That money remains on the Golden Knights’ books for the rest of the season, keeping them in a cap bind.

He’s in his eight NHL season in two separate stints sandwiched around time in the KHL. Dadonov has been playing in North America again since 2017 when he rejoined the Florida Panthers and would have been on his fourth team if the trade had gone through.

Dadonov’s agent, Maxim Moliver, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

