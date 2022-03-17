RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Sports » New York City FC…

New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians.

Both clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday.

The right-winger scored two goals and had three assists for Sao Paulo-based Corinthians in 48 matches.

“In Gabriel, we’re acquiring a very talented and highly regarded prospect that we know will bring a new attacking dimension to our team,” NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said.

Pereira will travel to New York upon getting a visa. NYCFC did not provide financial details of the deal, but Brazilian media reported that the transfer fee was $5.5 million.

Pereira had been in talks to join Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up