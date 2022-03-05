CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
New York City FC and Vancouver play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:37 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Hasal made four saves for his third career MLS shutout in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

Hasal volleyed Thiago Andrade’s volley over the bar in the 89th minute.

Sean Johnson made one save for defending MLS Cup champion New York City.

Both teams are 0-1-1 after opening with shutout losses.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

