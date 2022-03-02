New Orleans hosts Houston Baptist after St. Hilaire’s 25-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (9-16, 5-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (16-11, 9-3 Southland) New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Baptist Huskies (9-16, 5-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (16-11, 9-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Derek St. Hilaire scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 87-77 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers have gone 11-2 at home. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 32.0% from downtown, led by Kmani Doughty shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 5-7 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season in Southland play. New Orleans won the last matchup 77-66 on Jan. 28. St. Hilaire scored 34 points points to help lead the Privateers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Hilaire is averaging 20.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Troy Green is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Darius Lee is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.