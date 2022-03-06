NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 18) Times EDT (March 19) First Round Friday, March 4 Chris. Newport 89, Mitchell 42 Mt.…

Times EST (through March 18)

Times EDT (March 19)

First Round

Friday, March 4

Chris. Newport 89, Mitchell 42

Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 57, Johns Hopkins 54

Trinity (Texas) 61, Hardin-Simmons 57

Whitman 62, Whittier 57

Tufts 84, Clarks Summit 54

DeSales 78, SUNY Cortland 52

St. John Fisher 55, Rhode Island Col. 52

Amherst 60, SUNY Poly 42

Smith 61, Framingham St. 51

Brooklyn 70, Emmanuel (Mass.) 57

Ill. Wesleyan 56, DePauw 55

Wis.-Whitewater 58, Ripon 34

Gettysburg 77, SUNY Morrisville 44

Baldwin Wallace 66, Salisbury 54

Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis. Lutheran 42

Simpson 73, Gust. Adolphus 67

Hope 86, La Roche 54

Marietta 65, Wittenberg 50

Millikin 81, Wartburg 68

Wis.-Eau Claire 61, North Central (Minn.) 46

NYU 71, Wash. & Lee 61

Bates 68, Roger Williams 64

Babson 79, SUNY New Paltz 66

Scranton 69, New Jersey City 47

Ithaca 75, Catholic 63

Springfield 73, Messiah 68

John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56

Trine 62, Immaculata 37

Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, Webster 76

East Tex. Baptist 65, Rhodes 53

Southern Va. 67, Shenandoah 48

Transylvania 69, Wash. & Jeff. 52

Second Round

Saturday, March 5

Chris. Newport 107, Mt. St. Mary (N.Y.) 52

Trinity (Texas) 52, Whitman 39

Tufts 58, DeSales 47

Amherst 56, St. John Fisher 48

Smith 76, Brooklyn 58

Wis.-Whitewater 72, Ill. Wesleyan 54

Baldwin Wallace 66, Gettysburg 54

Wis.-Oshkosh 64, Simpson 56

Hope 85, Marietta 66

Millikin 59, Wis.-Eau Claire 56

NYU 76, Bates 54

Scranton 65, Babson 53

Springfield 73, Ithaca 71

Trine 63, John Carroll 42

Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, East Tex. Baptist 57

Transylvania 77, Southern Va. 55

Third Round

Chris. Newport vs. Trinity (Texas) , TBA

Tufts (22-4) vs. Amherst , TBA

Smith (25-2) vs. Wis.-Whitewater , TBA

Baldwin Wallace (23-4) vs. Wis.-Oshkosh , TBA

Hope vs. Millikin (23-6), TBA

NYU (24-1) vs. Scranton , TBA

Springfield vs. Trine , TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Transylvania (26-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Chris. Newport-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. Tufts-Amherst-winner, TBA

Smith-Wis.-Whitewater-winner vs. Baldwin Wallace-Wis.-Oshkosh-winner, TBA

Hope-Millikin-winner vs. NYU-Scranton-winner, TBA

Springfield-Trine-winner vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor-Transylvania-winner, TBA

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.