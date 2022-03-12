NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
Shepherd 93, Gannon 89
Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51
Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. 66, Minnesota St. 61
St. Cloud St. 69, Mo. Southern St. 67
Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77
Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59
Jefferson 50, Bentley 47
Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53
USciences 64, Le Moyne 38
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73
Walsh 75, Southern Ind. 63
Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46
Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56
Eckerd 69, Fla. Southern 64
Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50
Lee 87, Benedict 77
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M 70, Colorado Mesa 64
Texas Woman’s 90, MSU Denver 83
Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74
Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42
Carson-Newman 81, Wingate 65
Lander 80, Catawba 68
Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay 67, Academy of Art 49
Azusa Pacific 89, Cal St. San Marcos 86
Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74
Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64
Second Round
Saturday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (30-1) vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) 52, Cal U (Pa.) 34
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. vs. St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.
Neb.-Kearney vs. Missouri Western (24-7), 6 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Jefferson vs. Daemen, 7:30 p.m.
USciences vs. Pace (24-4), 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland vs. Walsh, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. vs. Drury (32-4), 5 p.m.
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) vs. Eckerd, 8:30 p.m.
Lee vs. Valdosta St. (25-7), 6 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M vs. Texas Woman’s, 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce (27-4) vs. Lubbock Christian (27-6), 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia (26-3) vs. Carson-Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Lander vs. Ga. Southwestern (23-6), 5 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay vs. Azusa Pacific, 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash. vs. Western Wash. (21-5), 8 p.m.
Third Round
Monday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Shepherd-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (23-8), 7 p.m.
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St.-St. Cloud St.-winner vs. Neb.-Kearney-Missouri Western-winner, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Jefferson-Daemen-winner vs. USciences-Pace-winner, 7 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Walsh-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Drury-winner, 7 p.m.
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.)-Eckerd-winner vs. Lee-Valdosta St.-winner, 8 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Texas Woman’s-winner vs. Tex. A&M-Commerce-Lubbock Christian-winner, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Lander-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Central Wash.-Western Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.
