NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60

Gannon (22-7) vs. Shepherd (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51

Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. (28-3) vs. Minnesota St. (21-6), 6 p.m.

Mo. Southern St. (24-6) vs. St. Cloud St. (23-4), 8:30 p.m.

Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77

Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59

Jefferson (23-8) vs. Bentley (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53

USciences 64, Le Moyne 38

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73

Walsh (26-4) vs. Southern Ind. (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46

Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56

Fla. Southern (20-9) vs. Eckerd (20-4), 8:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50

Lee 87, Benedict 77

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (23-10) vs. Colorado Mesa (23-6), 6 p.m.

Texas Woman’s (19-8) vs. MSU Denver (22-8), 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74

Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42

Wingate (24-5) vs. Carson-Newman (26-5), 7:30 p.m.

Lander 80, Catawba 68

Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay (22-2) vs. Academy of Art (18-10), 8 p.m.

Cal St. San Marcos (22-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (24-3), 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74

Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64

Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. (30-1) vs. Gannon-Shepherd-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Cal U (Pa.) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (22-8), 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. vs. Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri Western vs. Neb.-Kearney (24-7), 6 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Daemen vs. Jefferson-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Pace vs. USciences (24-4), 5 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland vs. Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. vs. Drury (32-4), 5 p.m.

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) vs. Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. vs. Lee (25-7), 6 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M vs. Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce (27-4) vs. Lubbock Christian (27-6), 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia (26-3) vs. Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lander vs. Ga. Southwestern (23-6), 5 p.m.

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash. vs. Western Wash. (21-5), 8 p.m.

Third Round

Monday, March 14

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St.-Gannon-Shepherd-winner vs. Cal U (Pa.)-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St.-Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner vs. Missouri Western-Neb.-Kearney-winner, 8 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Daemen-Jefferson-Bentley-winner vs. Pace-USciences-winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Drury-winner, 7 p.m.

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.)-Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Lee-winner, 8 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner vs. Tex. A&M-Commerce-Lubbock Christian-winner, 8 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia-Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Lander-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Central Wash.-Western Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.

