NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. 88, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
Gannon (22-7) vs. Shepherd (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
Cal U (Pa.) 52, Indiana (Pa.) 51
Charleston (W.Va.) 78, Kutztown 68
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. (28-3) vs. Minnesota St. (21-6), 6 p.m.
Mo. Southern St. (24-6) vs. St. Cloud St. (23-4), 8:30 p.m.
Missouri Western 111, Southwestern Okla. 77
Neb.-Kearney 77, Minn. Duluth 70
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen 70, Southern N.H. 59
Jefferson (23-8) vs. Bentley (19-8), 7:30 p.m.
Pace 59, Chestnut Hill 53
USciences 64, Le Moyne 38
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland 76, Ferris St. 73
Walsh (26-4) vs. Southern Ind. (23-5), 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. 72, Wayne St. (Mich.) 46
Drury 65, Mo.-St. Louis 49
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) 87, Savannah St. 56
Fla. Southern (20-9) vs. Eckerd (20-4), 8:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. 59, Tampa 50
Lee 87, Benedict 77
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M (23-10) vs. Colorado Mesa (23-6), 6 p.m.
Texas Woman’s (19-8) vs. MSU Denver (22-8), 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce 80, Colo. Sch. of Mines 74
Lubbock Christian 65, CSU Pueblo 57
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia 63, Columbus St. 42
Wingate (24-5) vs. Carson-Newman (26-5), 7:30 p.m.
Lander 80, Catawba 68
Ga. Southwestern 59, Barton 55
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay (22-2) vs. Academy of Art (18-10), 8 p.m.
Cal St. San Marcos (22-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (24-3), 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash. 79, Northwest Nazarene 74
Western Wash. 76, Alas. Anchorage 64
Second Round
Saturday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (30-1) vs. Gannon-Shepherd-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Cal U (Pa.) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (22-8), 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. vs. Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Missouri Western vs. Neb.-Kearney (24-7), 6 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen vs. Jefferson-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Pace vs. USciences (24-4), 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland vs. Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. vs. Drury (32-4), 5 p.m.
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) vs. Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. vs. Lee (25-7), 6 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M vs. Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce (27-4) vs. Lubbock Christian (27-6), 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia (26-3) vs. Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Lander vs. Ga. Southwestern (23-6), 5 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash. vs. Western Wash. (21-5), 8 p.m.
Third Round
Monday, March 14
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Gannon-Shepherd-winner vs. Cal U (Pa.)-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 7 p.m.
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St.-Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner vs. Missouri Western-Neb.-Kearney-winner, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Daemen-Jefferson-Bentley-winner vs. Pace-USciences-winner, 7 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Drury-winner, 7 p.m.
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.)-Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Lee-winner, 8 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner vs. Tex. A&M-Commerce-Lubbock Christian-winner, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia-Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Lander-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Central Wash.-Western Wash.-winner, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.