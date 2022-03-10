NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 11 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va. Glenville…

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St. (29-1) vs. Lincoln (Pa.) (22-7), 5 p.m.

Gannon (22-7) vs. Shepherd (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Cal U (Pa.) (24-5) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Kutztown (26-6) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (21-8), Noon

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St. (28-3) vs. Minnesota St. (21-6), 6 p.m.

Mo. Southern St. (24-6) vs. St. Cloud St. (23-4), 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Okla. (29-4) vs. Missouri Western (21-9), 3:30 p.m.

Minn. Duluth (24-4) vs. Neb.-Kearney (23-7), 1 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Southern N.H. (21-6) vs. Daemen (20-4), 5 p.m.

Jefferson (23-8) vs. Bentley (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill (24-6) vs. Pace (21-7), 2:30 p.m.

USciences (23-4) vs. Le Moyne (17-7), Noon

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland (28-2) vs. Ferris St. (22-9), 5 p.m.

Walsh (26-4) vs. Southern Ind. (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (27-2) vs. Wayne St. (Mich.) (18-9), 2:30 p.m.

Drury (31-4) vs. Mo.-St. Louis (23-5), Noon

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.) (26-2) vs. Savannah St. (27-2), 6 p.m.

Fla. Southern (20-9) vs. Eckerd (20-4), 8:30 p.m.

Tampa (29-5) vs. Valdosta St. (23-5), 3:30 p.m.

Lee (24-7) vs. Benedict (23-7), 1 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (23-10) vs. Colorado Mesa (23-6), 6 p.m.

Texas Woman’s (19-8) vs. MSU Denver (22-8), 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce (26-4) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (25-5), 3:30 p.m.

Lubbock Christian (26-6) vs. CSU Pueblo (23-8), 1 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia (25-3) vs. Columbus St. (17-11), 5 p.m.

Wingate (24-5) vs. Carson-Newman (26-5), 7:30 p.m.

Lander (22-4) vs. Catawba (23-6), 2:30 p.m.

Ga. Southwestern (22-6) vs. Barton (28-1), Noon

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay (22-2) vs. Academy of Art (18-10), 8 p.m.

Cal St. San Marcos (22-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (24-3), 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash. (23-7) vs. Northwest Nazarene (18-9), 5:30 p.m.

Western Wash. (20-5) vs. Alas. Anchorage (20-6), 3 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Glenville, W.Va.

Glenville St.-Lincoln (Pa.)-winner vs. Gannon-Shepherd-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Cal U (Pa.)-Indiana (Pa.)-winner vs. Kutztown-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays St.-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Okla.-Missouri Western-winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Neb.-Kearney-winner, 6 p.m.

East Region

At Manchester, N.H.

Southern N.H.-Daemen-winner vs. Jefferson-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill-Pace-winner vs. USciences-Le Moyne-winner, 5 p.m.

Midwest Region

At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Ferris St.-winner vs. Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Valley St.-Wayne St. (Mich.)-winner vs. Drury-Mo.-St. Louis-winner, 5 p.m.

South Region

At Jackson, Tenn.

Union (Tenn.)-Savannah St.-winner vs. Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa-Valdosta St.-winner vs. Lee-Benedict-winner, 6 p.m.

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tex. A&M-Commerce-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner vs. Lubbock Christian-CSU Pueblo-winner, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia-Columbus St.-winner vs. Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lander-Catawba-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-Barton-winner, 5 p.m.

West Region

At Hayward, Calif.

Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 10:30 p.m.

Central Wash.-Northwest Nazarene-winner vs. Western Wash.-Alas. Anchorage-winner, 8 p.m.

