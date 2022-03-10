NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (29-1) vs. Lincoln (Pa.) (22-7), 5 p.m.
Gannon (22-7) vs. Shepherd (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
Cal U (Pa.) (24-5) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Kutztown (26-6) vs. Charleston (W.Va.) (21-8), Noon
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St. (28-3) vs. Minnesota St. (21-6), 6 p.m.
Mo. Southern St. (24-6) vs. St. Cloud St. (23-4), 8:30 p.m.
Southwestern Okla. (29-4) vs. Missouri Western (21-9), 3:30 p.m.
Minn. Duluth (24-4) vs. Neb.-Kearney (23-7), 1 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Southern N.H. (21-6) vs. Daemen (20-4), 5 p.m.
Jefferson (23-8) vs. Bentley (19-8), 7:30 p.m.
Chestnut Hill (24-6) vs. Pace (21-7), 2:30 p.m.
USciences (23-4) vs. Le Moyne (17-7), Noon
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland (28-2) vs. Ferris St. (22-9), 5 p.m.
Walsh (26-4) vs. Southern Ind. (23-5), 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St. (27-2) vs. Wayne St. (Mich.) (18-9), 2:30 p.m.
Drury (31-4) vs. Mo.-St. Louis (23-5), Noon
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.) (26-2) vs. Savannah St. (27-2), 6 p.m.
Fla. Southern (20-9) vs. Eckerd (20-4), 8:30 p.m.
Tampa (29-5) vs. Valdosta St. (23-5), 3:30 p.m.
Lee (24-7) vs. Benedict (23-7), 1 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M (23-10) vs. Colorado Mesa (23-6), 6 p.m.
Texas Woman’s (19-8) vs. MSU Denver (22-8), 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce (26-4) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (25-5), 3:30 p.m.
Lubbock Christian (26-6) vs. CSU Pueblo (23-8), 1 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia (25-3) vs. Columbus St. (17-11), 5 p.m.
Wingate (24-5) vs. Carson-Newman (26-5), 7:30 p.m.
Lander (22-4) vs. Catawba (23-6), 2:30 p.m.
Ga. Southwestern (22-6) vs. Barton (28-1), Noon
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay (22-2) vs. Academy of Art (18-10), 8 p.m.
Cal St. San Marcos (22-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (24-3), 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash. (23-7) vs. Northwest Nazarene (18-9), 5:30 p.m.
Western Wash. (20-5) vs. Alas. Anchorage (20-6), 3 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Lincoln (Pa.)-winner vs. Gannon-Shepherd-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Cal U (Pa.)-Indiana (Pa.)-winner vs. Kutztown-Charleston (W.Va.)-winner, 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays St.-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Mo. Southern St.-St. Cloud St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Southwestern Okla.-Missouri Western-winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Neb.-Kearney-winner, 6 p.m.
East Region
At Manchester, N.H.
Southern N.H.-Daemen-winner vs. Jefferson-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Chestnut Hill-Pace-winner vs. USciences-Le Moyne-winner, 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Ferris St.-winner vs. Walsh-Southern Ind.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Valley St.-Wayne St. (Mich.)-winner vs. Drury-Mo.-St. Louis-winner, 5 p.m.
South Region
At Jackson, Tenn.
Union (Tenn.)-Savannah St.-winner vs. Fla. Southern-Eckerd-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa-Valdosta St.-winner vs. Lee-Benedict-winner, 6 p.m.
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Texas Woman’s-MSU Denver-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Tex. A&M-Commerce-Colo. Sch. of Mines-winner vs. Lubbock Christian-CSU Pueblo-winner, 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia-Columbus St.-winner vs. Wingate-Carson-Newman-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Lander-Catawba-winner vs. Ga. Southwestern-Barton-winner, 5 p.m.
West Region
At Hayward, Calif.
Cal St. East Bay-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos-Azusa Pacific-winner, 10:30 p.m.
Central Wash.-Northwest Nazarene-winner vs. Western Wash.-Alas. Anchorage-winner, 8 p.m.
