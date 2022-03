NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Wednesday, March 16 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. Howard (20-9) vs. Incarnate Word (13-16),…

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Wednesday, March 16 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. Howard (20-9) vs. Incarnate Word (13-16), 7 p.m. At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Dayton (25-5) vs. DePaul (22-10), 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. Longwood (21-11) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (16-12), 7 p.m. At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Missouri St. (24-7) vs. Florida St. (17-13), 9 p.m. GREENSBORO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina (29-2) vs. Howard-Incarnate Word winner, 2 p.m. Miami (20-12) vs. South Florida (24-8), 11:30 a.m. At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Georgia (20-9) vs. Dayton-DePaul winner, 7:30 p.m. Iowa St. (26-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (20-7), 10 p.m. At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Colorado (22-8) vs. Creighton (20-9), 1:30 p.m. Iowa (23-7) vs. Illinois St. (19-13), 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19 At McKale Center Tuscon, Ariz. North Carolina (23-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28-4), 7:30 p.m. Arizona (20-7) vs. UNLV (26-6), 10 p.m. Second Round Sunday, March 20 At Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C. South Carolina_Howard-Incarnate Word winner vs. Miami-South Florida winner, TBA At James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, Iowa Iowa St.-Texas-Arlington winner vs. Georgia_Dayton-DePaul winner, TBA At Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa Iowa-Illinois St. winner vs. Colorado-Creighton winner, TBA Monday, March 21 At McKale Center Tuscon, Ariz. Arizona-UNLV winner vs. North Carolina-Stephen F. Austin winner, TBA At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 South Carolina_Howard-Incarnate Word_Miami-South Florida winner vs. Arizona-UNLV_North Carolina-Stephen F. Austin winner, TBA Iowa-Illinois St._Colorado-Creighton winner vs. Iowa St.-Texas-Arlington_Georgia_Dayton-DePaul winner, TBA Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Semifinal winners, TBA WICHITA REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky. Louisville (25-4) vs. Albany (NY) (23-9), 6 p.m. Nebraska (24-8) vs. Gonzaga (26-6), 3:30 p.m. At Ferrell Center Waco, Texas Mississippi (23-8) vs. South Dakota (27-5), 1:30 p.m. Baylor (27-6) vs. Hawaii (20-9), 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon (20-11) vs. Belmont (22-7), 5:30 p.m. Tennessee (23-8) vs. Buffalo (25-8), 3 p.m. At Crisler Center Ann Arbor, Mich. BYU (26-3) vs. Villanova (23-8), 1 p.m. Michigan (22-6) vs. American (23-8), 3:30 p.m. Second Round Sunday, March 20 At KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky. Louisville-Albany (NY) winner vs. Nebraska-Gonzaga winner, TBA At Ferrell Center Waco, Texas Baylor-Hawaii winner vs. Mississippi-South Dakota winner, TBA Monday, March 21 At Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee-Buffalo winner vs. Oregon-Belmont winner, TBA At Crisler Center Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan-American winner vs. BYU-Villanova winner, TBA At Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, Kan. Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 26 Louisville-Albany (NY)_Nebraska-Gonzaga winner vs. Tennessee-Buffalo_Oregon-Belmont winner, TBA Baylor-Hawaii_Mississippi-South Dakota winner vs. Michigan-American_BYU-Villanova winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 28 Semifinal winners, TBA SPOKANE REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Stanford (28-3) vs. Montana St. (22-12), 10 p.m. Kansas (20-9) vs. Georgia Tech (21-10), 7:30 p.m. At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Virginia Tech (23-9) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (29-2), 2:30 p.m. Maryland (21-8) vs. Delaware (24-7), 5 p.m. At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Utah (20-11) vs. Arkansas (18-13), 5:30 p.m. Texas (26-6) vs. Fairfield (25-6), 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. Ohio St. (23-6) vs. Missouri St.-Florida St. winner, 2:30 p.m. LSU (25-5) vs. Jackson St. (23-6), 5 p.m. Second Round Sunday, March 20 At Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif. Stanford-Montana St. winner vs. Kansas-Georgia Tech winner, TBA At Xfinity Center College Park, Md. Maryland-Delaware winner vs. Virginia Tech-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, Texas Texas-Fairfield winner vs. Utah-Arkansas winner, TBA Monday, March 21 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. LSU-Jackson St. winner vs. Ohio St._Missouri St.-Florida St. winner, TBA At Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane, Wash. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 Stanford-Montana St._Kansas-Georgia Tech winner vs. Maryland-Delaware_Virginia Tech-Florida Gulf Coast winner, TBA Texas-Fairfield_Utah-Arkansas winner vs. LSU-Jackson St._Ohio St._Missouri St.-Florida St. winner, TBA Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Semifinal winners, TBA BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL First Round Saturday, March 19 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. NC State (29-3) vs. Longwood-Mount St. Mary’s winner, 2 p.m. Washington St. (19-10) vs. Kansas St. (19-12), 11:30 a.m. At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Notre Dame (22-8) vs. UMass (26-6), 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma (24-8) vs. IUPUI (24-4), 10 p.m. At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Kentucky (19-11) vs. Princeton (24-4), 4 p.m. Indiana (22-8) vs. Charlotte (22-9), 1:30 p.m. At XL Center Hartford, Conn. UCF (25-3) vs. Florida (21-10), 3:30 p.m. UConn (25-5) vs. Mercer (23-6), 1 p.m. Second Round Monday, March 21 At Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. NC State_Longwood-Mount St. Mary’s winner vs. Washington St.-Kansas St. winner, TBA At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Oklahoma-IUPUI winner vs. Notre Dame-UMass winner, TBA At Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind. Indiana-Charlotte winner vs. Kentucky-Princeton winner, TBA At XL Center Hartford, Conn. UConn-Mercer winner vs. UCF-Florida winner, TBA At Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, Conn. Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 NC State_Longwood-Mount St. Mary’s_Washington St.-Kansas St. winner vs. Oklahoma-IUPUI_Notre Dame-UMass winner, TBA Saturday, March 26 UConn-Mercer_UCF-Florida winner vs. Indiana-Charlotte_Kentucky-Princeton winner, TBA Regional Championship Monday, March 28 Semifinal winners, TBA FINAL FOUR At Target Center Minneapolis National Semifinals Friday, April 1 TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA National Championship Sunday, April 3 Semifinal winners, TBA Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.