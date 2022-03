NCAA Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Tuesday, March 15 At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-CC Islanders 67 Indiana 66, Wyoming 58 Wednesday, March 16 At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Wright St. 93, Bryant 82 Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87, 2OT EAST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Baylor 85, Norfolk St. 49 North Carolina 95, Marquette 63 At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Saint Mary's (Cal.) 82, Indiana 53 UCLA 57, Akron 53 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Murray St. 92, San Francisco 87, OT St. Peter's 85, Kentucky 79, OT Friday, March 18 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73 Purdue 78, Yale 56 Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas North Carolina 93, Baylor 86, OT At Moda Center Portland, Ore. UCLA 72, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 56 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis St. Peter's 70, Murray St. 60 Sunday, March 20 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Purdue 81, Texas 71 At Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 North Carolina 73, UCLA 66 St. Peter's 67, Purdue 64 Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 North Carolina 69, St. Peter's 49 SOUTH REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Michigan 75, Colorado St. 63 Tennessee 88, Longwood 56 Friday, March 18 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Arizona 87, Wright St. 70 TCU 69, Seton Hall 42 At PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Houston 82, UAB 68 Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53 Ohio St. 54, Loyola Chicago 41 Villanova 80, Delaware 60 Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Michigan 76, Tennessee 68 Sunday, March 20 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Arizona 85, TCU 80, OT At PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Houston 68, Illinois 53 Villanova 71, Ohio St. 61 At AT&T Center San Antonio Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 24 Houston 72, Arizona 60 Villanova 63, Michigan 55 Regional Championship Saturday, March 26 Villanova 50, Houston 44 MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56 Creighton 72, San Diego St. 69, OT At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Richmond 67, Iowa 63 Providence 66, S. Dakota St. 57 Friday, March 18 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Iowa St. 59, LSU 54 Wisconsin 67, Colgate 60 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Miami 68, Southern Cal 66 Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61 Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Kansas 79, Creighton 72 At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Providence 79, Richmond 51 Sunday, March 20 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Iowa St. 54, Wisconsin 49 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Miami 79, Auburn 61 At United Center Chicago Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 Kansas 66, Providence 61 Miami 70, Iowa St. 56 Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Kansas 76, Miami 50 WEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Gonzaga 93, Georgia St. 72 Memphis 64, Boise St. 53 At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. New Mexico St. 70, UConn 63 Arkansas 75, Vermont 71 Friday, March 18 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64 Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73 Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61 Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Gonzaga 82, Memphis 78 At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Arkansas 53, New Mexico St. 48 Sunday, March 20 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Texas Tech 59, Notre Dame 53 At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Duke 85, Michigan St. 76 At Chase Center San Francisco Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 24 Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68 Duke 78, Texas Tech 73 Regional Championship Saturday, March 26 Duke 78, Arkansas 69 FINAL FOUR At Caesars Superdome New Orleans National Semifinals Saturday, April 2 Duke vs. North Carolina, 8:49 p.m. Kansas vs. Villanova, 6:09 p.m. National Championship Monday, April 4 Duke-North Carolina winner vs. Kansas-Villanova winner, 9:20 p.m.