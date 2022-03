NCAA Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST FOUR Tuesday, March 15 At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Indiana (20-13) vs. Wyoming (25-8), TBA Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-11) vs. Texas Southern (18-12), TBA Wednesday, March 16 At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Notre Dame (22-10) vs. Rutgers (18-13), TBA Bryant (22-9) vs. Wright St. (21-13), TBA EAST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Baylor (26-6) vs. Norfolk St. (24-6), TBA North Carolina (24-9) vs. Marquette (19-12), TBA At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (25-7) vs. Indiana-Wyoming winner, TBA UCLA (25-7) vs. Akron (24-9), TBA At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Murray St. (30-2) vs. San Francisco (24-9), TBA Kentucky (26-7) vs. St. Peter’s (19-11), TBA Friday, March 18 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Texas (21-11) vs. Virginia Tech (23-12), TBA Purdue (27-7) vs. Yale (19-11), TBA Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Baylor-Norfolk St. winner vs. North Carolina-Marquette winner, TBA At Moda Center Portland, Ore. UCLA-Akron winner vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)_Indiana-Wyoming winner, TBA At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Kentucky-St. Peter’s winner vs. Murray St.-San Francisco winner, TBA Sunday, March 20 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Purdue-Yale winner vs. Texas-Virginia Tech winner, TBA At Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 Baylor-Norfolk St._North Carolina-Marquette winner vs. UCLA-Akron_Saint Mary’s (Cal.)_Indiana-Wyoming winner, TBA Kentucky-St. Peter’s_Murray St.-San Francisco winner vs. Purdue-Yale_Texas-Virginia Tech winner, TBA Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Semifinal winners, TBA SOUTH REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 18 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Arizona (31-3) vs. Bryant-Wright St. winner, TBA Seton Hall (21-10) vs. TCU (20-12), TBA At PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Houston (29-5) vs. UAB (27-7), TBA Illinois (22-9) vs. Chattanooga (27-7), TBA Ohio St. (19-11) vs. Loyola Chicago (25-7), TBA Villanova (26-7) vs. Delaware (22-12), TBA Thursday, March 17 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Colorado St. (25-5) vs. Michigan (17-14), TBA Tennessee (26-7) vs. Longwood (26-6), TBA Second Round Sunday, March 20 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Arizona_Bryant-Wright St. winner vs. Seton Hall-TCU winner, TBA At PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Illinois-Chattanooga winner vs. Houston-UAB winner, TBA Villanova-Delaware winner vs. Ohio St.-Loyola Chicago winner, TBA Saturday, March 19 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis Tennessee-Longwood winner vs. Colorado St.-Michigan winner, TBA At AT&T Center San Antonio Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 24 Arizona_Bryant-Wright St._Seton Hall-TCU winner vs. Illinois-Chattanooga_Houston-UAB winner, TBA Villanova-Delaware_Ohio St.-Loyola Chicago winner vs. Tennessee-Longwood_Colorado St.-Michigan winner, TBA Regional Championship Saturday, March 26 Semifinal winners, TBA MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Kansas (28-6) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders-Texas Southern winner, TBA San Diego St. (23-8) vs. Creighton (22-11), TBA At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Iowa (26-9) vs. Richmond (23-12), TBA Providence (25-5) vs. S. Dakota St. (30-4), TBA Friday, March 18 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee LSU (22-11) vs. Iowa St. (20-12), TBA Wisconsin (24-7) vs. Colgate (23-11), TBA At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Southern Cal (26-7) vs. Miami (23-10), TBA Auburn (27-5) vs. Jacksonville St. (21-10), TBA Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas Kansas_Texas A&M-CC Islanders-Texas Southern winner vs. San Diego St.-Creighton winner, TBA At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Providence-S. Dakota St. winner vs. Iowa-Richmond winner, TBA Sunday, March 20 At Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Wisconsin-Colgate winner vs. LSU-Iowa St. winner, TBA At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Auburn-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Southern Cal-Miami winner, TBA At United Center Chicago Regional Semifinals Friday, March 25 Kansas_Texas A&M-CC Islanders-Texas Southern_San Diego St.-Creighton winner vs. Providence-S. Dakota St._Iowa-Richmond winner, TBA Auburn-Jacksonville St._Southern Cal-Miami winner vs. Wisconsin-Colgate_LSU-Iowa St. winner, TBA Regional Championship Sunday, March 27 Semifinal winners, TBA WEST REGIONAL First Round Thursday, March 17 At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Gonzaga (26-3) vs. Georgia St. (18-10), TBA Boise St. (27-7) vs. Memphis (21-10), TBA At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. UConn (23-9) vs. New Mexico St. (26-6), TBA Arkansas (25-8) vs. Vermont (28-5), TBA Friday, March 18 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Alabama (19-13) vs. Notre Dame-Rutgers winner, TBA Texas Tech (25-9) vs. Montana St. (27-7), TBA At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Michigan St. (22-12) vs. Davidson (27-6), TBA Duke (28-6) vs. Cal St.-Fullerton (21-10), TBA Second Round Saturday, March 19 At Moda Center Portland, Ore. Gonzaga-Georgia St. winner vs. Boise St.-Memphis winner, TBA At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. Arkansas-Vermont winner vs. UConn-New Mexico St. winner, TBA Sunday, March 20 At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego Texas Tech-Montana St. winner vs. Alabama_Notre Dame-Rutgers winner, TBA At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. Duke-Cal St.-Fullerton winner vs. Michigan St.-Davidson winner, TBA At Chase Center San Francisco Regional Semifinals Thursday, March 24 Gonzaga-Georgia St._Boise St.-Memphis winner vs. Duke-Cal St.-Fullerton_Michigan St.-Davidson winner, TBA Duke-Cal St.-Fullerton_Michigan St.-Davidson winner vs. Texas Tech-Montana St._Alabama_Notre Dame-Rutgers winner, TBA Regional Championship Saturday, March 26 Semifinal winners, TBA FINAL FOUR At Caesars Superdome New Orleans National Semifinals Saturday, April 2 TBD vs. TBD, TBA TBD vs. TBD, TBA National Championship Monday, April 4 Semifinal winners, TBA