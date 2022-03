NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 4 Wis.-Oshkosh (22-3) vs. Blackburn (11-17), 8:15 p.m. CWRU (18-6) vs. Dubuque (21-6), 5:45 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor (25-2) vs. Chapman (22-4), 6:30 p.m. Whitworth (22-4) vs. Trinity (Texas) (22-5), 4 p.m. Wis.-Platteville (21-5) vs. Marian (Wis.) (19-8), 8 p.m. Saint John’s (Minn.) (23-4) vs. Calvin (20-8), 5:30 p.m. Elmhurst (22-6) vs. Wash. & Jeff. (24-4), 6:40 p.m. Pomona-Pitzer (21-4) vs. Northwestern-St. Paul (22-6), 4:10 p.m. Emory (19-5) vs. Averett (17-11), 7:10 p.m. Wabash (24-3) vs. Berry (23-2), 4:40 p.m. Mount Union (23-4) vs. Stevens (16-8), 5:50 p.m. Williams (17-4) vs. Neumann (21-7), 3:20 p.m. Ill. Wesleyan (21-5) vs. Franklin (0-0), 7:45 p.m. Wis.-La Crosse (20-6) vs. Heidelberg (18-7), 7:45 p.m. WashU (18-7) vs. Cornell College (19-8), 6:50 p.m. Wheaton (Ill.) (20-6) vs. Hope (22-6), 4:20 p.m. Marietta (25-2) vs. Medaille (15-12), 7:15 p.m. Rochester (N.Y.) (17-8) vs. Eastern (21-5), 4:15 p.m. Swarthmore (22-5) vs. Keene St. (20-6), 5:35 p.m. Oswego St. (25-2) vs. Hood (20-6), 3:05 p.m. Chris. Newport (24-2) vs. Baruch (20-7), 7:30 p.m. Rowan (23-5) vs. Susquehanna (23-4), 5 p.m. Stockton (24-4) vs. Wilson (18-7), 4:30 p.m. Johns Hopkins (22-3) vs. Yeshiva (25-3), 1 p.m. Randolph-Macon (27-1) vs. Mitchell (17-10), 7 p.m. DeSales (22-5) vs. Babson (18-7), 4:30 p.m. Nazareth (23-4) vs. Westfield St. (22-4), 6:05 p.m. UMass Dartmouth (24-4) vs. Emerson (18-7), 3:35 p.m. Wesleyan (Conn.) (24-3) vs. Husson (15-9), 7:40 p.m. Nichols (25-3) vs. Rensselaer (21-5), 5:10 p.m. WPI (24-2) vs. Vassar (18-8), 6:20 p.m. Saint Joseph (Conn.) (26-1) vs. Penn St. Harrisburg (23-3), 3:50 p.m. Second Round Stockton-Wilson-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Yeshiva-winner, TBA Saturday, March 5 Wis.-Oshkosh-Blackburn-winner vs. CWRU-Dubuque-winner, 8:15 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor-Chapman-winner vs. Whitworth-Trinity (Texas)-winner, 6:30 p.m. Wis.-Platteville-Marian (Wis.)-winner vs. Saint John’s (Minn.)-Calvin-winner, 8 p.m. Elmhurst-Wash. & Jeff.-winner vs. Pomona-Pitzer-Northwestern-St. Paul-winner, 6:40 p.m. Emory-Averett-winner vs. Wabash-Berry-winner, 7:10 p.m. Mount Union-Stevens-winner vs. Williams-Neumann-winner, 5:50 p.m. Ill. Wesleyan-Franklin-winner vs. Wis.-La Crosse-Heidelberg-winner, 7:45 p.m. WashU-Cornell College-winner vs. Wheaton (Ill.)-Hope-winner, 6:50 p.m. Marietta-Medaille-winner vs. Rochester (N.Y.)-Eastern-winner, 7:15 p.m. Swarthmore-Keene St.-winner vs. Oswego St.-Hood-winner, 5:35 p.m. Chris. Newport-Baruch-winner vs. Rowan-Susquehanna-winner, 7:30 p.m. Randolph-Macon-Mitchell-winner vs. DeSales-Babson-winner, 7 p.m. Nazareth-Westfield St.-winner vs. UMass Dartmouth-Emerson-winner, 6:05 p.m. Wesleyan (Conn.)-Husson-winner vs. Nichols-Rensselaer-winner, 7:40 p.m. WPI-Vassar-winner vs. Saint Joseph (Conn.)-Penn St. Harrisburg-winner, 6:20 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.