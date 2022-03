NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 11 Midwest Region At North Canton, Ohio Walsh vs. Davenport, 5 p.m. Truman St. vs. Mo.-St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Ferris St. vs. Findlay, 2:30 p.m. Hillsdale vs. Cedarville, Noon West Region At San Marcos, Calif. Cal St. San Marcos vs. Alas. Fairbanks, 8 p.m. Point Loma vs. Azusa Pacific, 10:30 p.m. Cal St. San B’dino vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 5:30 p.m. Chico St. vs. Academy of Art, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa. Indiana (Pa.) vs. Fayetteville St., 5 p.m. Mercyhurst vs. Millersville, 7:30 p.m. West Liberty vs. West Virginia St., 2:30 p.m. Cal U (Pa.) vs. Fairmont St., Noon Central Region At Souix Falls, S.D. Augustana (S.D.) vs. Southwestern Okla., 6 p.m. Upper Iowa vs. Central Okla., 8:30 p.m. Minn. Duluth vs. Washburn, 3:30 p.m. Northwest Mo. St. vs. MSU Moorhead, 1 p.m. East Region At Waltham, Mass. Bentley vs. Felician, 5 p.m. Dominican (N.Y.) vs. Pace, 7:30 p.m. Franklin Pierce vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:30 p.m. St. Anselm vs. New Haven, Noon South Region At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. Nova Southeastern vs. Savannah St., 5 p.m. Union (Tenn.) vs. Miles, 7:30 p.m. Barry vs. Alabama Huntsville, 2:30 p.m. Embry-Riddle (Fla.) vs. West Ala., Noon South Central Region At Lubbock, Texas Lubbock Christian vs. Tex. A&M-Commerce, 6 p.m. Colorado Mesa vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville, 8:30 p.m. West Tex. A&M vs. Angelo St., 3:30 p.m. Black Hills St. vs. DBU, 1 p.m. Southeast Region At Augusta, Ga. Augusta vs. Belmont Abbey, 5 p.m. UNC Pembroke vs. Flagler, 7:30 p.m. Queens (N.C.) vs. Columbus St., 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Memorial vs. Georgia College, Noon Second Round Atlantic Region At Indiana, Pa. Indiana (Pa.)-Fayetteville St.-winner vs. Mercyhurst-Millersville-winner, TBA West Liberty-West Virginia St.-winner vs. Cal U (Pa.)-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA Central Region At Souix Falls, S.D. Augustana (S.D.)-Southwestern Okla.-winner vs. Upper Iowa-Central Okla.-winner, TBA Minn. Duluth-Washburn-winner vs. Northwest Mo. St.-MSU Moorhead-winner, TBA East Region At Waltham, Mass. Bentley-Felician-winner vs. Dominican (N.Y.)-Pace-winner, TBA Franklin Pierce-St. Thomas Aquinas-winner vs. St. Anselm-New Haven-winner, TBA Midwest Region At North Canton, Ohio Walsh-Davenport-winner vs. Truman St.-Mo.-St. Louis-winner, TBA Ferris St.-Findlay-winner vs. Hillsdale-Cedarville-winner, TBA South Region At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla. Nova Southeastern-Savannah St.-winner vs. Union (Tenn.)-Miles-winner, TBA Barry-Alabama Huntsville-winner vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-West Ala.-winner, TBA South Central Region At Lubbock, Texas Lubbock Christian-Tex. A&M-Commerce-winner vs. Colorado Mesa-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner, TBA West Tex. A&M-Angelo St.-winner vs. Black Hills St.-DBU-winner, TBA Southeast Region At Augusta, Ga. Augusta-Belmont Abbey-winner vs. UNC Pembroke-Flagler-winner, TBA Queens (N.C.)-Columbus St.-winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Georgia College-winner, TBA West Region At San Marcos, Calif. Cal St. San Marcos-Alas. Fairbanks-winner vs. Point Loma-Azusa Pacific-winner, TBA Cal St. San B’dino-Cal Poly Pomona-winner vs. Chico St.-Academy of Art-winner, TBA Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.