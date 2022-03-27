NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

All Times EDT NORTHEAST REGIONAL At Times Union Center Albany, N.Y. First Round Thursday, March 24 Michigan St. 4, Harvard…

All Times EDT

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Michigan St. 4, Harvard 3

Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 0

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT

Minnesota 4, UMass 3, OT

Championship

Sunday, March 27

W. Michigan vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan 5, American International 3

Quinnipiac 5, St. Cloud St. 4

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0

Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver 2, Minn. Duluth 1

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Midwest Regional winner vs. Denver winner, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

