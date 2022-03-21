RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » Sports » National Invitational Tournament Glance

National Invitational Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 15

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72

At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Logan, Utah

Oregon 83, Utah St. 72

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71

At Coors Events Center

Boulder, Colo.

St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68

At Beasley Coliseum

Pullman, Wash.

Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU 90, Princeton 79

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT

Wednesday, March 16

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Dayton 74, Toledo 55

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU 68, Nicholls 58

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

Florida 79, Iona 74

At John Paul Jones Arena

Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia 60, Mississippi St. 57

At Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis

N. Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 74, Towson 64

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU 93, Long Beach St. 72

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At Reed Arena

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 75, Oregon 60

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 80, VCU 74

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU 90, N. Iowa 71

Sunday, March 20

At Lloyd Noble Center

Norman, Okla.

St. Bonaventure 70, Oklahoma 68

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 70, Dayton 68, OT

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

Washington St. 75, SMU 63

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Virginia 71, North Texas 69, OT

At Cintas Center

Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier 72, Florida 56

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 22

At TBD

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia, TBA

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest, TBA

BYU vs. Washington St., TBA

Xavier vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 29

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Xavier-Vanderbilt winner vs. St. Bonaventure-Virginia winner, TBA

BYU-Washington St. winner vs. Texas A&M-Wake Forest winner, TBA

Championship

Thursday, March 31

Semifinal winners, TBA

