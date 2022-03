National Invitational Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 15 At Reed Arena College Station, Texas Texas A&M 74, Alcorn St. 62 At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Oklahoma 89, Missouri St. 72 At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, Utah Oregon 83, Utah St. 72 At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt 82, Belmont 71 At Coors Events Center Boulder, Colo. St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68 At Beasley Coliseum Pullman, Wash. Washington St. 63, Santa Clara 50 At Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, Va. VCU 90, Princeton 79 At Cintas Center Cincinnati, Ohio Xavier 72, Cleveland St. 68 At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas 67, Texas St. 63, OT Wednesday, March 16 At Savage Arena Toledo, Ohio Toledo (26-7) vs. Dayton (23-10), 7 p.m. At Moody Coliseum Dallas SMU (23-8) vs. Nicholls (21-11), 8 p.m. At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, Fla. Florida (19-13) vs. Iona (25-7), 9 p.m. At John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, Va. Virginia (19-13) vs. Mississippi St. (18-15), 7 p.m. At Chaifetz Arena St. Louis Saint Louis (23-11) vs. N. Iowa (19-11), 8 p.m. At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest (23-9) vs. Towson (25-8), 7 p.m. At Marriott Center Provo, Utah BYU (22-10) vs. Long Beach St. (20-12), 9 p.m. Second Round Saturday, March 19 At TBD Oklahoma vs. St. Bonaventure, TBA Texas A&M vs. Oregon, TBA Toledo-Dayton winner vs. Vanderbilt, TBA SMU-Nicholls winner vs. Washington St., TBA North Texas vs. Virginia-Mississippi St. winner, TBA Wake Forest-Towson winner vs. VCU, TBA Xavier vs. Florida-Iona winner, TBA BYU-Long Beach St. winner vs. Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 22 Oklahoma-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas_Virginia-Mississippi St. winner, TBA Texas A&M-Oregon winner vs. Wake Forest-Towson_VCU winner, TBA SMU-Nicholls_Washington St. winner vs. BYU-Long Beach St._Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA Toledo-Dayton_Vanderbilt winner vs. Xavier_Florida-Iona winner, TBA Semifinals Tuesday, March 29 At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA Championship Thursday, March 31 Semifinal winners, TBA