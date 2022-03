National Invitational Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 15 At Reed Arena College Station, Texas Texas A&M (23-12) vs. Alcorn St. (17-16), 9 p.m. At Lloyd Noble Center Norman, Okla. Oklahoma (18-15) vs. Missouri St. (23-10), 7 p.m. At Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, Utah Utah St. (18-15) vs. Oregon (19-14), 9 p.m. At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt (17-16) vs. Belmont (25-7), 7 p.m. At Coors Events Center Boulder, Colo. Colorado (21-11) vs. St. Bonaventure (20-9), 11 p.m. At Beasley Coliseum Pullman, Wash. Washington St. (19-14) vs. Santa Clara (21-11), 11 p.m. At Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, Va. VCU (21-9) vs. Princeton (23-6), 7 p.m. At Cintas Center Cincinnati, Ohio Xavier (18-13) vs. Cleveland St. (20-10), 9 p.m. At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas (24-6) vs. Texas St. (21-7), 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 At Savage Arena Toledo, Ohio Toledo (26-7) vs. Dayton (23-10), 7 p.m. At Moody Coliseum Dallas SMU (23-8) vs. Nicholls (21-11), 8 p.m. At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Gainesville, Fla. Florida (19-13) vs. Iona (25-7), 9 p.m. At John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, Va. Virginia (19-13) vs. Mississippi St. (18-15), 7 p.m. At Chaifetz Arena St. Louis Saint Louis (23-11) vs. N. Iowa (19-11), 8 p.m. At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest (23-9) vs. Towson (25-8), 7 p.m. At Marriott Center Provo, Utah BYU (22-10) vs. Long Beach St. (20-12), 9 p.m. Second Round Saturday, March 19 At TBD Oklahoma-Missouri St. winner vs. Colorado-St. Bonaventure winner, TBA Texas A&M-Alcorn St. winner vs. Utah St.-Oregon winner, TBA Toledo-Dayton winner vs. Vanderbilt-Belmont winner, TBA SMU-Nicholls winner vs. Washington St.-Santa Clara winner, TBA North Texas-Texas St. winner vs. Virginia-Mississippi St. winner, TBA Wake Forest-Towson winner vs. VCU-Princeton winner, TBA Xavier-Cleveland St. winner vs. Florida-Iona winner, TBA BYU-Long Beach St. winner vs. Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 22 Oklahoma-Missouri St._Colorado-St. Bonaventure winner vs. North Texas-Texas St._Virginia-Mississippi St. winner, TBA Texas A&M-Alcorn St._Utah St.-Oregon winner vs. Wake Forest-Towson_VCU-Princeton winner, TBA SMU-Nicholls_Washington St.-Santa Clara winner vs. BYU-Long Beach St._Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA Toledo-Dayton_Vanderbilt-Belmont winner vs. Xavier-Cleveland St._Florida-Iona winner, TBA Semifinals Tuesday, March 29 At Madison Square Garden New York Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA Championship Thursday, March 31 Semifinal winners, TBA Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.