NASCAR-Xfinity Nalley Cars 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 172 laps, 40 points.

2. (14) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 172, 43.

3. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 172, 44.

4. (24) Riley Herbst, Ford, 172, 33.

5. (10) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 172, 33.

6. (26) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 172, 31.

7. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 172, 32.

8. (28) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 172, 29.

9. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 172, 33.

10. (9) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 172, 27.

11. (21) JJ Yeley, Ford, 172, 26.

12. (32) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 172, 25.

13. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 172, 24.

14. (16) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 172, 24.

15. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 172, 28.

16. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 172, 21.

17. (35) Shane Lee, Toyota, 172, 20.

18. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 172, 26.

19. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 172, 18.

20. (37) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 172, 24.

21. (15) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 172, 23.

22. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 172, 15.

23. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 172, 14.

24. (31) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 172, 13.

25. (25) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 172, 12.

26. (1) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 172, 20.

27. (38) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 172, 10.

28. (5) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 172, 15.

29. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 172, 8.

30. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 171, 7.

31. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 6.

32. (29) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 11.

33. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 153, 14.

34. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 152, 11.

35. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 11.

36. (34) Loris Hezemans, Ford, accident, 112, 0.

37. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 1.

38. (30) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 9.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.452 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 36 minutes, 39 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.178 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 56 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N.Gragson 0-25; B.Jones 26; N.Gragson 27-39; J.Berry 40-42; A.Allmendinger 43-83; S.Creed 84-98; T.Bayne 99-100; M.Snider 101-102; T.Bayne 103-138; A.Hill 139-165; R.Sieg 166-171; T.Gibbs 172

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 41 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 38 laps; T.Bayne, 2 times for 38 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 27 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 15 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Gibbs, 2; N.Gragson, 1; A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 223; 2. T.Gibbs, 204; 3. A.Allmendinger, 204; 4. J.Allgaier, 172; 5. J.Berry, 164; 6. B.Jones, 153; 7. D.Hemric, 146; 8. A.Hill, 137; 9. R.Herbst, 128; 10. R.Sieg, 125; 11. L.Cassill, 122; 12. S.Creed, 122; 13. S.Mayer, 120; 14. B.Brown, 118; 15. J.Burton, 112; 16. T.Bayne, 109.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

