RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200 laps, 56 points.

2. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 55.

3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

4. (2) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

5. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

6. (5) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

7. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (13) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

10. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 35.

11. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 0.

13. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 21.

17. (25) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (38) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (30) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198, 17.

21. (34) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 198, 15.

23. (23) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

24. (31) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, 198, 13.

25. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 198, 29.

26. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 196, 11.

27. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 195, 10.

28. (14) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 195, 9.

29. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 193, 8.

30. (7) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 190, 15.

31. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 188, 17.

32. (28) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 5.

33. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 168, 4.

34. (37) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 3.

35. (19) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 2.

36. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 25, 1.

37. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

38. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 194, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Haines taps intelligence community veteran to serve as IC chief information officer

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up