NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Results

Sunday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325 laps, 52 points.

2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 36.

3. (9) Kurt Busch, Toyota, 325, 39.

4. (13) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 325, 46.

5. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 325, 32.

6. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 325, 40.

7. (14) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 30.

8. (26) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 33.

9. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 325, 28.

10. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 31.

11. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 325, 26.

12. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 325, 31.

13. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 325, 27.

14. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 325, 29.

15. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 325, 30.

16. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 325, 0.

17. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325, 30.

18. (35) David Ragan, Ford, 325, 19.

19. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 325, 18.

20. (37) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet, 325, 17.

21. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 16.

22. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 325, 22.

23. (27) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 325, 15.

24. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 321, 13.

25. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 321, 12.

26. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 300, 11.

27. (25) Todd Gilliland, Ford, dvp, 297, 10.

28. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 245, 12.

29. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 212, 17.

30. (21) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 212, 9.

31. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 13.

32. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 200, 5.

33. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 171, 4.

34. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 150, 3.

35. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 2.

36. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 1.

37. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 23, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.586 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 57 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .145 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 65 laps.

Lead Changes: 46 among 20 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; R.Blaney 1; C.Briscoe 2-6; Ky.Busch 7-12; C.Elliott 13-15; Ky.Busch 16-30; R.Chastain 31-34; W.Byron 35-40; R.Chastain 41-42; W.Byron 43-45; R.Chastain 46; R.Blaney 47-48; J.Logano 49-50; D.Hamlin 51; J.Logano 52-54; R.Chastain 55-64; J.Logano 65-69; R.Chastain 70-94; W.Byron 95-105; C.Bell 106-121; K.Harvick 122-124; M.Truex 125; J.Logano 126-127; Ku.Busch 128-129; R.Stenhouse 130; Ku.Busch 131-132; R.Stenhouse 133-137; J.Haley 138; T.Reddick 139-143; W.Byron 144-148; B.McLeod 149-150; W.Byron 151-153; K.Harvick 154-161; W.Byron 162-183; R.Blaney 184; R.Stenhouse 185-200; R.Blaney 201-207; K.Larson 208; R.Blaney 209-212; D.Suárez 213-224; M.Truex 225-228; C.Elliott 229-254; D.Suárez 255; A.Almirola 256-261; W.Byron 262-312; B.Wallace 313-315; W.Byron 316-325

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 8 times for 111 laps; R.Chastain, 5 times for 42 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 29 laps; R.Stenhouse, 3 times for 22 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 21 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 16 laps; R.Blaney, 5 times for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 13 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 12 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 11 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 5 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 5 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 4 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 3 laps; B.McLeod, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Bowman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Logano, 136; 2. Ky.Busch, 132; 3. C.Elliott, 131; 4. K.Larson, 126; 5. C.Briscoe, 126; 6. A.Almirola, 122; 7. R.Blaney, 118; 8. A.Cindric, 116; 9. T.Reddick, 114; 10. K.Harvick, 111; 11. A.Bowman, 109; 12. Ku.Busch, 109; 13. M.Truex, 109; 14. R.Chastain, 101; 15. W.Byron, 98; 16. A.Dillon, 97.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

